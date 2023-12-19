Mowrystown Whiteoak finally found a way to top Bethel-Tate 38-29 on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Mowrystown Whiteoak and Bethel-Tate faced off on Dec. 19, 2022 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Bethel-Tate faced off against Blanchester and Mowrystown Whiteoak took on Leesburg Fairfield Local on Dec. 11 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

