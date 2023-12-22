Bellaire unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cadiz Harrison Central 63-33 Thursday at Bellaire High on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Bellaire roared in front of Cadiz Harrison Central 24-7 to begin the second quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Huskies inched back to a 28-26 deficit.

Bellaire roared to a 44-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Big Reds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-4 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Bellaire faced off against Martins Ferry and Cadiz Harrison Central took on East Liverpool Beaver on Dec. 15 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

