Ashville Teays Valley grabbed a 53-40 victory at the expense of Grove City in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

The first quarter gave Ashville Teays Valley a 19-11 lead over Grove City.

The Vikings registered a 27-17 advantage at intermission over the Greyhounds.

Ashville Teays Valley moved to a 38-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-14 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Columbus St Francis DeSales and Grove City took on New Albany on Dec. 8 at New Albany High School.

