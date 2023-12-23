Bellville Clear Fork overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 40-20 win against Marengo Highland on Dec. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Marengo Highland started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Bellville Clear Fork at the end of the first quarter.

The Colts’ offense darted in front for an 18-10 lead over the Fighting Scots at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Colts held on with a 16-4 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Dec. 16, Marengo Highland squared off with Caledonia River Valley in a basketball game.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.