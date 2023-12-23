Ashtabula Edgewood handled Andover Pymatuning Valley 62-32 in an impressive showing on Dec. 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Andover Pymatuning Valley squared off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Perry and Andover Pymatuning Valley took on Kinsman Badger on Dec. 11 at Kinsman Badger High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.