Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Hamilton New Miami 52-12 Monday at Cincinnati Depaul Cristo Rey High on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey and Hamilton New Miami squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey faced off against Cincinnati School for Creative and Performing Arts.

