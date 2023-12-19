Portsmouth Clay finally found a way to top Latham Western 21-18 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 18.

Portsmouth Clay darted in front of Latham Western 8-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a small 10-6 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Latham Western battled back to make it 18-15 in the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Latham Western and Portsmouth Clay played in a 62-30 game on Jan. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Latham Western faced off against Bainbridge Paint Valley and Portsmouth Clay took on Racine Southern on Dec. 9 at Portsmouth Clay High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.