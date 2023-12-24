Zanesville West Muskingum’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Baltimore Liberty Union 57-24 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 23.

Last season, Baltimore Liberty Union and Zanesville West Muskingum faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Zanesville West Muskingum took on New Lexington on Dec. 16 at New Lexington High School.

