Thornville Sheridan controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-25 win against Duncan Falls Philo in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

The first quarter gave Thornville Sheridan a 10-7 lead over Duncan Falls Philo.

The Generals’ shooting jumped in front for a 17-10 lead over the Electrics at halftime.

Thornville Sheridan jumped to a 34-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Generals got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-12 edge.

The last time Thornville Sheridan and Duncan Falls Philo played in a 60-29 game on Nov. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against New Concord John Glenn and Thornville Sheridan took on Zanesville Maysville on Dec. 13 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

