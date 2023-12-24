Cincinnati Mt. Healthy notched a win against Hamilton Ross 43-25 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Hamilton Ross High on Dec. 23.

Last season, Cincinnati Mt Healthy and Hamilton Ross faced off on Nov. 30, 2022 at Cincinnati Mt Healthy High School.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Hamilton Ross faced off against Cleves Taylor and Cincinnati Mt Healthy took on Middletown on Dec. 11 at Middletown High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.