Covington pushed past West Milton Milton-Union for a 46-30 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Last season, West Milton Milton-Union and Covington faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, West Milton Milton-Union faced off against West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Covington took on Russia on Dec. 11 at Russia High School.

