Vienna Mathews grabbed a 43-33 victory at the expense of Fairport Harbor Fairport on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Vienna Mathews and Fairport Harbor Fairport squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off against Kinsman Badger and Vienna Mathews took on Kinsman Badger on Dec. 7 at Vienna Mathews High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.