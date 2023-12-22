Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown handed Gates Mills Hawken a tough 46-28 loss at Gates Mills Hawken High on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown and Gates Mills Hawken faced off on Dec. 19, 2022 at Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown School.

Recently on Dec. 11, Gates Mills Hawken squared off with Bay Village Bay in a basketball game.

