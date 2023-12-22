Rayland Buckeye Local knocked off Barnesville 56-38 on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 13-13 tie through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 33-22 advantage at intermission over the Shamrocks.

Rayland Buckeye Local steamrolled to a 46-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 10-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Barnesville and Rayland Buckeye Local faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Barnesville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Barnesville faced off against Shadyside and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Hannibal River on Dec. 13 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

