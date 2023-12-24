Bryan knocked off Lima Bath 42-23 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Lima Bath High on Dec. 23.

Bryan opened with a 14-3 advantage over Lima Bath through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears registered a 23-9 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Bryan stormed to a 34-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-5 edge.

The last time Bryan and Lima Bath played in a 47-39 game on Feb. 25, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Lima Bath faced off against Delphos Jefferson and Bryan took on Napoleon on Dec. 18 at Napoleon High School.

