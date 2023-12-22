Hannibal River finally found a way to top Woodsfield Monroe Central 70-62 on Dec. 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Hannibal River opened with a 16-15 advantage over Woodsfield Monroe Central through the first quarter.

The Seminoles had a 35-31 edge on the Pilots at the beginning of the third quarter.

Hannibal River broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 55-44 lead over Woodsfield Monroe Central.

The Seminoles closed the lead with an 18-15 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Hannibal River faced off on Feb. 23, 2022 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Hannibal River faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and Woodsfield Monroe Central took on Caldwell on Dec. 14 at Caldwell High School.

