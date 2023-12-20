Cardington-Lincoln unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Howard East Knox 61-31 Wednesday at Cardington High on Dec. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Cardington-Lincoln moved in front of Howard East Knox 17-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates fought to a 32-14 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Howard East Knox showed its spirit while rallying to within 44-28 in the third quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 17-3 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Bucyrus and Howard East Knox took on Fredericktown on Dec. 9 at Fredericktown High School.

