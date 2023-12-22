Lewisburg Tri-County North took full advantage of overtime to defeat West Alexandria Twin Valley South 39-38 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 21.

The last time Lewisburg Tri-County North and West Alexandria Twin Valley South played in a 31-24 game on Jan. 25, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 14, West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off against Pleasant Hill Newton and Lewisburg Tri-County North took on New Madison Tri-Village on Dec. 14 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School.

