Ottawa-Glandorf finally found a way to top Toledo Christian 48-42 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 16.

Toledo Christian showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-8 advantage over Ottawa-Glandorf as the first quarter ended.

The Eagles proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 24-16 advantage over the Titans at the half.

Toledo Christian had a 32-30 edge on Ottawa-Glandorf at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Titans pulled off a stirring 18-10 fourth quarter to trip the Eagles.

Last season, Toledo Christian and Ottawa-Glandorf squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Toledo Christian took on Toledo St. Ursula Academy on Dec. 5 at Toledo St. Ursula Academy.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.