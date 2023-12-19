Xenia Legacy Christian rolled past Springfield Emmanuel Christian for a comfortable 65-15 victory on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Xenia Legacy Christian thundered in front of Springfield Emmanuel Christian 29-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights registered a 42-6 advantage at half over the Lions.

Xenia Legacy Christian thundered to a 57-11 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-4 edge.

Recently on Dec. 11, Xenia Legacy Christian squared off with Clarksville Clinton-Massie in a basketball game.

