Beloit West Branch grabbed a 57-42 victory at the expense of Youngstown Ursuline for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Youngstown Ursuline High on Dec. 20.

Beloit West Branch jumped in front of Youngstown Ursuline 21-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Irish moved ahead by earning a 26-25 advantage over the Warriors at the end of the second quarter.

Beloit West Branch broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 44-35 lead over Youngstown Ursuline.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

Last season, Beloit West Branch and Youngstown Ursuline squared off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Beloit West Branch High School.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Youngstown Ursuline faced off against Warren Howland and Beloit West Branch took on Louisville on Dec. 16 at Beloit West Branch High School.

