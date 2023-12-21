Lyndhurst Brush pushed past Gates Mills Gilmour for a 51-40 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 20.

Lyndhurst Brush opened with a 9-5 advantage over Gates Mills Gilmour through the first quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Lancers fought to 22-19.

Gates Mills Gilmour showed its spirit while rallying to within 30-29 in the third quarter.

The Arcs held on with a 21-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Gates Mills Gilmour and Lyndhurst Brush played in a 56-25 game on Jan. 18, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Toledo Rogers.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.