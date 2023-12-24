It was a tough night for Arcadia which was overmatched by Kansas Lakota in this 53-25 verdict.

The first quarter gave Kansas Lakota a 14-3 lead over Arcadia.

The Raiders opened a colossal 27-9 gap over the Redskins at the half.

Kansas Lakota charged to a 40-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders held on with a 13-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Kansas Lakota faced off against New Riegel and Arcadia took on Continental on Dec. 16 at Continental High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.