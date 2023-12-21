Springfield Catholic Central finally found a way to top Milford Center Fairbanks 38-35 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 20.

Last season, Milford Center Fairbanks and Springfield Catholic Central squared off on Dec. 29, 2021 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Milford Center Fairbanks faced off against West Liberty-Salem and Springfield Catholic Central took on Jamestown Greeneview on Dec. 13 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

