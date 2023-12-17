COLUMBUS — Listed below is Saturday’s Ohio high school boys basketball roundup, as reported to the Scorestream app.

Antwerp denies Continental’s challenge

Antwerp collected a solid win over Continental in a 57-40 verdict on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Antwerp and Continental faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Antwerp High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Continental faced off against Van Wert Lincolnview and Antwerp took on Holgate on Dec. 2 at Holgate High School.

Arcanum squeezes past Middletown Madison

Arcanum posted a narrow 51-48 win over Middletown Madison for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Arcanum faced off against Brookville and Middletown Madison took on Waynesville on Dec. 8 at Waynesville High School.

Ashland thwarts Uniontown Lake’s quest

Ashland knocked off Uniontown Lake 68-58 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Ashtabula Lakeside pockets slim win over Middletown Madison

Ashtabula Lakeside posted a narrow 59-50 win over Middletown Madison in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Middletown Madison faced off against Waynesville.

Ashville Teays Valley edges past Lancaster Fairfield Union in tough test

Ashville Teays Valley posted a narrow 62-58 win over Lancaster Fairfield Union on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Ashville Teays Valley moved in front of Lancaster Fairfield Union 15-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings’ shooting jumped in front for a 31-25 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 41-35.

The Falcons narrowed the gap 23-21 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Union and Ashville Teays Valley faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Baltimore Liberty Union and Lancaster Fairfield Union took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Dec. 9 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

Austintown Fitch survives multiple overtimes to defeat Mayfield

Austintown Fitch edged Mayfield in a 57-54 overtime thriller for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Mayfield faced off against Cleveland VASJ and Austintown Fitch took on Youngstown Cardinal Mooney on Dec. 8 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon posts win at New Riegel’s expense

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon grabbed a 55-45 victory at the expense of New Riegel in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

New Riegel showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-10 advantage over Bascom Hopewell-Loudon as the first quarter ended.

The Chieftains kept a 27-18 half margin at the Bluejackets’ expense.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as New Riegel inched back to a 40-33 deficit.

The Chieftains got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-12 edge.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and New Riegel squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at New Riegel High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, New Riegel faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon took on Tiffin Calvert on Dec. 8 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School.

Beaver Area squeezes past Dayton West Carrollton

Beaver Area finally found a way to top Dayton West Carrollton 67-59 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 16.

Belmont Union Local prevails over New Martinsville Magnolia

Belmont Union Local controlled the action to earn an impressive 76-53 win against New Martinsville Magnolia at Belmont Union Local High on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Belmont Union Local and New Martinsville Magnolia faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Belmont Union Local faced off against Barnesville.

Bessemer Mohawk outlasts Canfield South Range

Bessemer Mohawk pushed past Canfield South Range for a 62-50 win for a Pennsylvania boys basketball victory on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Canfield South Range faced off against Youngstown Chaney.

Canton Central Catholic earns narrow win over Mogadore

Canton Central Catholic posted a narrow 43-41 win over Mogadore at Canton Central Catholic High on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Warren G. Harding.

Canton GlenOak grinds out close victory over Mentor

Canton GlenOak topped Mentor 82-73 in a tough tilt on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Mentor faced off against Strongsville.

Canton South earns solid win over Dalton

Canton South eventually beat Dalton 61-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Carey carves slim margin over Bucyrus Wynford

Carey posted a narrow 66-59 win over Bucyrus Wynford in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Bucyrus Wynford started on steady ground by forging a 17-12 lead over Carey at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Devils kept a 31-25 intermission margin at the Royals’ expense.

Bucyrus Wynford responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 44-39.

The Blue Devils held on with a 22-20 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Carey faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Bucyrus Wynford took on Van Buren on Dec. 1 at Van Buren High School.

Carlisle claims victory against New Paris National Trail

Carlisle pushed past New Paris National Trail for a 59-47 win on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Carlisle and New Paris National Trail faced off on Dec. 17, 2022 at New Paris National Trail High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Carlisle faced off against Dayton Oakwood and New Paris National Trail took on Brookville on Dec. 5 at New Paris National Trail High School.

Bloom-Carroll posts win at Baltimore Liberty Union’s expense

Bloom-Carroll handed Baltimore Liberty Union a tough 72-54 loss in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 16.

The first quarter gave Bloom-Carroll a 17-13 lead over Baltimore Liberty Union.

The Bulldogs registered a 39-25 advantage at half over the Lions.

Bloom-Carroll steamrolled to a 60-43 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-11 edge.

Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Baltimore Liberty Union squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Bloom-Carroll took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Dec. 8 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

Casstown Miami East delivers statement win over Dayton Meadowdale

Casstown Miami East recorded a big victory over Dayton Meadowdale 65-45 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 10, Dayton Meadowdale faced off against Kettering Fairmont and Casstown Miami East took on Troy on Dec. 5 at Troy High School.

Cincinnati Elder bests St. Bernard Roger Bacon

Cincinnati Elder dismissed St. Bernard Roger Bacon by a 68-42 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 16.

Last season, Cincinnati Elder and St Bernard Roger Bacon squared off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Cincinnati Elder High school.

In recent action on Dec. 8, St Bernard Roger Bacon faced off against Cincinnati North College Hill and Cincinnati Elder took on Union Cooper on Dec. 5 at Cincinnati Elder High school.

Cincinnati Moeller dominates Cincinnati Gamble Montessori

Cincinnati Moeller scored early and often to roll over Cincinnati Gamble Montessori 59-26 on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Cincinnati Moeller and Cincinnati Gamble Montessori squared off on Jan. 15, 2023 at Cincinnati Gamble Montessori High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Cincinnati Moeller faced off against Akron St Vincent – St Mary and Cincinnati Gamble Montessori took on Cincinnati College Prep on Dec. 1 at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy.

Cincinnati St. Xavier secures a win over Cincinnati Hills Christian

Cincinnati St. Xavier knocked off Cincinnati Hills Christian 63-48 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Cincinnati St Xavier faced off against Liberty Township Lakota East and Cincinnati Hills Christian took on Loveland on Dec. 9 at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

Circleville Logan Elm darts by Amanda-Clearcreek

Circleville Logan Elm controlled the action to earn an impressive 50-22 win against Amanda-Clearcreek in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

The last time Circleville Logan Elm and Amanda-Clearcreek played in a 37-27 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Circleville Logan Elm faced off against Columbus Hamilton Township.

Clayton Northmont records thin win against Tipp City Tippecanoe

Clayton Northmont topped Tipp City Tippecanoe 55-52 in a tough tilt on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Clayton Northmont charged in front of Tipp City Tippecanoe 17-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Thunderbolts’ offense pulled in front for a 38-17 lead over the Red Devils at the half.

Tipp City Tippecanoe responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 40-34.

The Thunderbolts enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Red Devils’ 18-15 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Clayton Northmont and Tipp City Tippecanoe squared off on Dec. 18, 2021 at Clayton Northmont High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Clayton Northmont faced off against Huber Heights Wayne and Tipp City Tippecanoe took on Troy on Dec. 8 at Troy High School.

Cleveland Benedictine tops East Cleveland Shaw

Cleveland Benedictine pushed past East Cleveland Shaw for a 57-46 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Cleveland Benedictine faced off against Erie McDowell and East Cleveland Shaw took on Cleveland Heights Lutheran East on Dec. 6 at Cleveland Heights Lutheran East High School.

Cleveland Garfield Heights pockets slim win over Huntington Prep

Cleveland Garfield Heights finally found a way to top Huntington Prep 52-50 in a West Virginia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East dominates Cincinnati Winton Woods in convincing showing

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cincinnati Winton Woods 71-45 Saturday at Cleveland Heights Lutheran East High on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 9, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East squared off with Parma Heights Holy Name in a basketball game.

Columbus Bishop Ready denies Gahanna Columbus Academy’s challenge

Columbus Bishop Ready grabbed a 59-42 victory at the expense of Gahanna Columbus Academy in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Columbus Bishop Ready faced off against Bexley.

Columbus Hamilton Township edges past Circleville in tough test

Columbus Hamilton Township finally found a way to top Circleville 57-56 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

Last season, Columbus Hamilton Township and Circleville squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Circleville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Circleville faced off against Chillicothe Southeastern and Columbus Hamilton Township took on Circleville Logan Elm on Dec. 8 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School.

Columbus Grove pushes over Arlington

Columbus Grove pushed past Arlington for a 69-55 win on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Arlington and Columbus Grove squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Arlington High School.

Recently on Dec. 9, Arlington squared off with Lima Temple Christian in a basketball game.

Convoy Crestview survives multiple overtimes to defeat Haviland Wayne Trace

Convoy Crestview edged Haviland Wayne Trace in a 52-49 overtime thriller for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Convoy Crestview High on Dec. 16.

Haviland Wayne Trace started on steady ground by forging a 17-14 lead over Convoy Crestview at the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders moved ahead by earning a 28-26 advantage over the Knights at the end of the second quarter.

Haviland Wayne Trace enjoyed a 35-31 lead over Convoy Crestview to start the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Knights and the Raiders locked in a 41-41 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Convoy Crestview and Haviland Wayne Trace locked in a 43-43 stalemate.

The Knights held on with a 9-6 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Haviland Wayne Trace faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Convoy Crestview faced off against Rockford Parkway and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Van Wert on Dec. 9 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

Covington overpowers Union City Mississinawa Valley in thorough fashion

Covington dominated Union City Mississinawa Valley 73-44 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 16.

The last time Covington and Union City Mississinawa Valley played in a 59-44 game on Dec. 10, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Union City Mississinawa Valley faced off against New Madison Tri-Village.

Dayton Dunbar collects victory over Bowling Green

Dayton Dunbar knocked off Bowling Green 58-45 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Bowling Green faced off against Pemberville Eastwood and Dayton Dunbar took on Columbus Beechcroft on Dec. 9 at Dayton Dunbar High School.

Defiance secures a win over Bryan

Defiance notched a win against Bryan 39-28 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Defiance High on Dec. 16.

Last season, Defiance and Bryan faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Bryan High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Defiance faced off against Rossford and Bryan took on Edgerton on Dec. 11 at Edgerton High School.

Defiance Tinora thwarts Holgate’s quest

Defiance Tinora pushed past Holgate for a 51-41 win at Holgate High on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Holgate faced off against Defiance Ayersville and Defiance Tinora took on Napoleon on Dec. 9 at Defiance Tinora High School.

Dublin Scioto carves slim margin over Hilliard Darby

Dublin Scioto finally found a way to top Hilliard Darby 48-43 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

Last season, Dublin Scioto and Hilliard Darby faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Dublin Scioto High School.

Recently on Dec. 8, Dublin Scioto squared off with Westerville South in a basketball game.

East Liverpool pushes over Steubenville

East Liverpool handed Steubenville a tough 69-59 loss in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 16.

Last season, Steubenville and East Liverpool squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at East Liverpool High School.

Recently on Dec. 8, East Liverpool squared off with East Liverpool Beaver Local in a basketball game.

East Palestine bests Orrville Kingsway Christian

East Palestine’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Orrville Kingsway Christian 71-32 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 8, East Palestine faced off against Youngstown Valley Christian and Orrville Kingsway Christian took on Columbus Linden-Mckinley on Dec. 8 at Orrville Kingsway Christian High School.

Eastlake North pockets slim win over Euclid

Eastlake North finally found a way to top Euclid 62-57 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Last season, Euclid and Eastlake North squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Euclid High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Eastlake North faced off against Hunting Valley University and Euclid took on Brunswick on Dec. 8 at Euclid High School.

Fort Mitchell Beechwood posts win at New Richmond’s expense

Fort Mitchell Beechwood pushed past New Richmond for a 70-55 win for a Kentucky boys basketball victory at Fort Mitchell Beechwood High on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 9, New Richmond faced off against Cincinnati Anderson.

Fort Recovery sprints past Ansonia

Fort Recovery pushed past Ansonia for a 41-29 win in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 16.

Last season, Fort Recovery and Ansonia faced off on Dec. 18, 2021 at Ansonia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Ansonia faced off against Houston Hou and Fort Recovery took on Bradford on Dec. 9 at Fort Recovery High School.

Fostoria takes down Arcadia

Fostoria rolled past Arcadia for a comfortable 73-44 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Arcadia faced off against Pandora-Gilboa and Fostoria took on Millbury Lake on Dec. 8 at Millbury Lake High School.

Geneva SPIRE comes up short in matchup with Gates Mills Hawken

Gates Mills Hawken eventually beat Geneva SPIRE 47-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Chagrin Falls.

Genoa Area overcomes Toledo Woodward

Genoa Area eventually beat Toledo Woodward 52-41 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Genoa Area High on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Genoa Area faced off against Oak Harbor and Toledo Woodward took on Hamilton Ross on Dec. 2 at Toledo Woodward High School.

Granville Christian holds off Etna Liberty Christian

Granville Christian posted a narrow 48-46 win over Etna Liberty Christian for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 16.

The last time Etna Liberty Christian and Granville Christian played in a 42-41 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Granville Christian faced off against Cristo Rey Columbus and Etna Liberty Christian took on Delaware Christian on Dec. 8 at Etna Liberty Christian Academy.

Groveport Madison tacks win on Canal Winchester

Groveport Madison dismissed Canal Winchester by a 62-32 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Canal Winchester faced off against Grove City and Groveport Madison took on Columbus Whetstone on Dec. 2 at Groveport Madison High School.

Hamilton Ross barely beats Wilmington

Hamilton Ross finally found a way to top Wilmington 65-57 on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Wilmington faced off against Batavia and Hamilton Ross took on Franklin Bishop Fenwick on Dec. 9 at Hamilton Ross High School.

Heath escapes Granville in thin win

Heath topped Granville 58-50 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Last season, Granville and Heath squared off on Jan. 4, 2023 at Granville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Heath faced off against Columbus Marion-Franklin and Granville took on Johnstown on Dec. 7 at Granville High School.

Hebron Lakewood rides to cruise-control win over Elyria Catholic

Hebron Lakewood rolled past Elyria Catholic for a comfortable 72-50 victory at Hebron Lakewood High on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Avon.

Hilliard Bradley tops Dayton Stivers

Hilliard Bradley grabbed a 63-44 victory at the expense of Dayton Stivers in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 16.

The first quarter gave Hilliard Bradley a 17-8 lead over Dayton Stivers.

The Jaguars’ offense jumped in front for a 35-18 lead over the Tigers at the half.

Hilliard Bradley pulled to a 54-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars held on with a 9-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Upper Arlington and Dayton Stivers took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on Dec. 9 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

Jackson overcomes deficit and Chillicothe Unioto

Chillicothe Unioto’s advantage forced Jackson to dig down, but it did to earn a 63-46 win Saturday on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Chillicothe Unioto and Jackson played in a 66-63 game on Jan. 2, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Jackson faced off against Waverly and Chillicothe Unioto took on Chillicothe Zane Trace on Dec. 9 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

Jackson Center tops Waynesfield-Goshen

Jackson Center handled Waynesfield-Goshen 52-27 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Jackson Center faced off against Coldwater and Waynesfield-Goshen took on New Knoxville on Dec. 8 at New Knoxville High School.

Johnstown Northridge records thin win against Zanesville

Johnstown Northridge posted a narrow 54-47 win over Zanesville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Last season, Johnstown Northridge and Zanesville squared off on Dec. 14, 2022 at Zanesville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Baltimore Liberty Union and Zanesville took on Utica on Dec. 9 at Zanesville High School.

Lancaster exhales after close call with Columbus Mifflin

Lancaster posted a narrow 54-48 win over Columbus Mifflin on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Lancaster and Columbus Mifflin played in a 46-34 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 8, Lancaster squared off with Grove City Central Crossing in a basketball game.

Leesburg Fairfield Local thwarts Cedarville’s quest

Leesburg Fairfield Local eventually beat Cedarville 65-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Last season, Leesburg Fairfield Local and Cedarville faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Cedarville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Leesburg Fairfield Local faced off against Manchester and Cedarville took on Jamestown Greeneview on Dec. 8 at Cedarville High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange delivers statement win over Columbus Whetstone

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange controlled the action to earn an impressive 67-47 win against Columbus Whetstone for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Columbus Whetstone faced off against Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange took on Hilliard Davidson on Dec. 8 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Anna comes up short in matchup with Lewistown Indian Lake

Lewistown Indian Lake grabbed a 61-49 victory at the expense of Anna during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

The last time Lewistown Indian Lake and Anna played in a 52-49 game on Feb. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against St Paris Graham and Anna took on New Knoxville on Dec. 2 at Anna High School.

Lexington scores early, pulls away from Wadsworth

Lexington took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Wadsworth 66-35 on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Lexington faced off against Wooster.

Lima Perry escapes Ada in thin win

Lima Perry topped Ada 49-42 in a tough tilt at Ada High on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Ada faced off against McComb and Lima Perry took on Delphos Jefferson on Dec. 9 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

Lima Shawnee tops McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley in extra frame

Lima Shawnee topped McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley in a 57-52 overtime thriller at Mcguffey Upper Scioto Valley High on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley, as it began with a 22-11 edge over Lima Shawnee through the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Rams with a 26-18 lead over the Indians heading into the second quarter.

Lima Shawnee broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-33 lead over McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Indians and the Rams locked in a 48-48 stalemate.

Lima Shawnee got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-4 edge.

Last season, Lima Shawnee and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Lima Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Kenton and Lima Shawnee took on St. Henry on Dec. 9 at Lima Shawnee High School.

Logan overcomes The Plains Athens

Logan eventually beat The Plains Athens 46-32 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 16.

Last season, Logan and The Plains Athens faced off on Jan. 21, 2022 at Logan High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Logan faced off against Marietta and The Plains Athens took on Marietta on Dec. 1 at Marietta High School.

Lucasville Valley crushes Latham Western

Lucasville Valley dismissed Latham Western by a 72-46 count in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 16.

Last season, Latham Western and Lucasville Valley squared off on March 8, 2022 at Latham Western High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Latham Western faced off against South Webster and Lucasville Valley took on Willow Wood Symmes Valley on Dec. 8 at Willow Wood Symmes Valley High School.

Manchester denies Franklin Furnace Green’s challenge

Manchester notched a win against Franklin Furnace Green 52-36 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Manchester High on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Manchester faced off against Falmouth Pendleton County and Franklin Furnace Green took on Massillon Jackson on Dec. 8 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

Mansfield Senior beats Fremont Ross

Mansfield topped Hamilton Ross 52-45 in a tough tilt at Fremont Ross High on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The Little Giants raced to a 14-8 first-quarter lead, but the Tygers outscored them the rest of the way.

Senior High pulled to within 21-20 at halftime, then moved on top 32-30 heading to the final eight minutes.

Mantua Crestwood survives for narrow win over Orwell Grand Valley

Mantua Crestwood posted a narrow 68-59 win over Orwell Grand Valley for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 16.

The last time Orwell Grand Valley and Mantua Crestwood played in a 64-57 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

Maria Stein Marion Local earns solid win over Celina

Maria Stein Marion Local notched a win against Celina 49-32 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and Celina squared off on Dec. 18, 2021 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

Marietta pockets slim win over Massillon Perry

Marietta posted a narrow 55-47 win over Massillon Perry on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Marietta faced off against Gallipolis Gallia and Massillon Perry took on Willoughby South on Dec. 9 at Massillon Perry High School.

Mentor posts win at Medina’s expense

Mentor knocked off Medina 91-79 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

The last time Medina and Mentor played in a 68-63 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Mentor faced off against Strongsville and Medina took on Cleveland Heights on Dec. 8 at Cleveland Heights High School.

Miamisburg pockets slim win over Lebanon

Miamisburg posted a narrow 72-69 win over Lebanon for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Miamisburg High on Dec. 16.

Last season, Miamisburg and Lebanon faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Lebanon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Miamisburg faced off against Dayton Centerville and Lebanon took on Cincinnati Walnut Hills on Dec. 8 at Lebanon High School.

Miamisburg Dayton Christian earns solid win over Xenia Legacy Christian

Miamisburg Dayton Christian notched a win against Xenia Legacy Christian 60-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Miamisburg Dayton Christian opened with a 16-12 advantage over Xenia Legacy Christian through the first quarter.

The Warriors opened a thin 32-25 gap over the Knights at the half.

Xenia Legacy Christian bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 43-41.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-8 edge.

Last season, Miamisburg Dayton Christian and Xenia Legacy Christian squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Arcanum Franklin Monroe and Xenia Legacy Christian took on West Alexandria Twin Valley South on Dec. 5 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

Miller City comes from behind to stop Leipsic

Miller City shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 65-40 win over Leipsic in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Leipsic showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-14 advantage over Miller City as the first quarter ended.

The Wildcats kept a 33-20 half margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Miller City steamrolled to a 50-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-14 edge.

Last season, Miller City and Leipsic squared off on Feb. 21, 2023 at Miller City High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Leipsic faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood and Miller City took on Holgate on Dec. 8 at Miller City High School.

Monroe Adams Central outlasts Rockford Parkway

Monroe Adams Central notched a win against Rockford Parkway 57-45 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Rockford Parkway High on Dec. 16.

Last season, Monroe Adams Central and Rockford Parkway squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Monroe Adams Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Rockford Parkway faced off against Convoy Crestview.

Montpelier dominates Toledo Jones Leadership

Montpelier raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 74-19 win over Toledo Jones Leadership on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Montpelier and Toledo Jones Leadership squared off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Toledo Jones Leadership Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Montpelier faced off against Delta and Toledo Jones Leadership took on North Baltimore on Dec. 8 at Toledo Jones Leadership Academy.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont survives for narrow win over West Jefferson

Mt. Victory Ridgemont posted a narrow 61-53 win over West Jefferson at Mt. Victory Ridgemont High on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off against Harrod Allen East and West Jefferson took on North Lewisburg Triad on Dec. 8 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

Napoleon defeats Wauseon

Napoleon dominated from start to finish in an imposing 59-39 win over Wauseon for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Napoleon faced off against Defiance Tinora and Wauseon took on Sherwood Fairview on Dec. 9 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

Nelsonville-York holds off Glouster Trimble

Nelsonville-York finally found a way to top Glouster Trimble 61-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Nelsonville-York faced off against Albany Alexander.

New Bremen prevails over Fort Loramie

New Bremen earned a convincing 48-26 win over Fort Loramie in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 16.

Last season, Fort Loramie and New Bremen faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Fort Loramie High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Fort Loramie faced off against Botkins and New Bremen took on St. Marys on Dec. 9 at St. Marys Memorial.

New Madison Tri-Village overwhelms Oxford Talawanda

New Madison Tri-Village controlled the action to earn an impressive 75-24 win against Oxford Talawanda in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 8, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Union City Mississinawa Valley and Oxford Talawanda took on Richmond on Dec. 9 at Oxford Talawanda High School.

Newark Licking Valley overpowers Hebron Lakewood in thorough fashion

Newark Licking Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 67-39 win over Hebron Lakewood in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 16.

Last season, Newark Licking Valley and Hebron Lakewood faced off on Dec. 14, 2022 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Avon and Newark Licking Valley took on Newark Catholic on Dec. 9 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

North Canton Hoover escapes Akron Hoban in thin win

North Canton Hoover posted a narrow 48-39 win over Akron Hoban for an Ohio boys basketball victory at North Canton Hoover High on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 8, North Canton Hoover faced off against Canton McKinley.

Old Fort denies Gibsonburg’s challenge

Old Fort knocked off Gibsonburg 57-43 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

Last season, Old Fort and Gibsonburg faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Old Fort High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Old Fort faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Gibsonburg took on Kansas Lakota on Dec. 8 at Kansas Lakota High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf escapes close call with Shelby

Ottawa-Glandorf finally found a way to top Shelby 67-63 at Shelby High on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Ottawa-Glandorf moved in front of Shelby 17-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Whippets battled back to make it 31-28 at the half.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 49-46.

The Titans held on with an 18-17 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Shelby faced off against Marion Harding and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Van Buren on Dec. 9 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Painesville Harvey darts by Conneaut

Painesville Harvey dominated Conneaut 90-57 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Conneaut faced off against Ashtabula St. John and Painesville Harvey took on Willoughby Andrews Osborne on Dec. 9 at Painesville Harvey High School.

Painesville Harvey takes down Linesville Conneaut Area

It was a tough night for Linesville Conneaut Area which was overmatched by Painesville Harvey in this 90-57 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Painesville Harvey faced off against Willoughby Andrews Osborne.

Parma Heights Holy Name slips past Gates Mills Gilmour

Parma Heights Holy Name posted a narrow 63-60 win over Gates Mills Gilmour for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Parma Heights Holy Name High on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Parma Heights Holy Name faced off against Cleveland Heights Lutheran East and Gates Mills Gilmour took on Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit on Dec. 8 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

Pataskala Licking Heights collects victory over Johnstown

Pataskala Licking Heights knocked off Johnstown 67-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

The first quarter gave Pataskala Licking Heights a 19-5 lead over Johnstown.

The Hornets’ offense jumped in front for a 34-20 lead over the Johnnies at halftime.

Pataskala Licking Heights pulled to a 49-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Johnnies managed a 22-18 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Johnstown and Pataskala Licking Heights faced off on Feb. 20, 2023 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Johnstown faced off against Granville.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial defeats Newark Catholic

Pataskala Watkins Memorial unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Newark Catholic 72-35 Saturday on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Newark Catholic faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Pataskala Watkins Memorial took on Dublin Scioto on Dec. 4 at Dublin Scioto High School.

Pemberville Eastwood escapes close call with Van Buren

Pemberville Eastwood posted a narrow 60-52 win over Van Buren in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Pemberville Eastwood faced off against Bowling Green and Van Buren took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Dec. 9 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Perrysburg squeezes past Columbus Walnut Ridge

Perrysburg finally found a way to top Columbus Walnut Ridge 68-61 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

The last time Perrysburg and Columbus Walnut Ridge played in a 81-74 game on Dec. 17, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Columbus Walnut Ridge faced off against Columbus Africentric and Perrysburg took on Holland Springfield on Dec. 7 at Perrysburg High School.

Pettisville races in front to defeat Hicksville

Pettisville rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 52-33 win over Hicksville in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 16.

Last season, Hicksville and Pettisville squared off on Jan. 11, 2022 at Pettisville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Pettisville faced off against Paulding and Hicksville took on Bryan on Dec. 9 at Bryan High School.

Pioneer North Central narrowly defeats Swanton

Pioneer North Central knocked off Swanton 62-43 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

The first quarter gave Pioneer North Central a 12-9 lead over Swanton.

The Eagles’ shooting darted in front for a 30-20 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.

Pioneer North Central moved to a 47-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-8 edge.

Last season, Swanton and Pioneer North Central faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Swanton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Pioneer North Central faced off against Fort Jennings and Swanton took on Metamora Evergreen on Dec. 8 at Swanton High School.

Plain City Shekinah Christian overwhelms Cristo Rey Columbus

Plain City Shekinah Christian handled Cristo Rey Columbus 59-29 in an impressive showing for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Plain City Shekinah Christian High on Dec. 16.

Recently on Dec. 2, Cristo Rey Columbus squared off with Granville Christian in a basketball game.

Pleasant Hill Newton rides to cruise-control win over Houston Hou

Pleasant Hill Newton recorded a big victory over Houston Hou 51-29 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

The last time Pleasant Hill Newton and Houston Hou played in a 67-45 game on Jan. 8, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Pleasant Hill Newton faced off against Bradford and Houston Hou took on Ansonia on Dec. 9 at Houston Hou High School.

Super start fuels Richmond Heights’ victory over Cleveland St. Ignatius

Richmond Heights raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 74-69 win over Cleveland St. Ignatius in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Cleveland St Ignatius faced off against Louisville and Richmond Heights took on Reynoldsburg on Dec. 2 at Reynoldsburg High School.

Russia outlasts Minster

Russia knocked off Minster 32-22 on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Russia and Minster played in a 63-36 game on Jan. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Russia faced off against Sidney Fairlawn and Minster took on Wapakoneta on Dec. 9 at Wapakoneta High School.

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Elmore Woodmore

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic left no doubt in recording a 68-51 win over Elmore Woodmore for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Old Fort.

South Webster posts win at McDermott Northwest’s expense

South Webster grabbed a 59-47 victory at the expense of McDermott Northwest in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

The last time McDermott Northwest and South Webster played in a 59-32 game on Feb. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 7, McDermott Northwest faced off against Portsmouth Scioto Christian and South Webster took on Latham Western on Dec. 8 at Latham Western High School.

Spencerville posts win at Ottoville’s expense

Spencerville eventually beat Ottoville 66-54 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 16.

Last season, Spencerville and Ottoville faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Spencerville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Ottoville faced off against Lima Bath and Spencerville took on Fort Jennings on Dec. 9 at Spencerville High School.

Springboro crushes Monroe

Springboro’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Monroe 78-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Springboro faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Monroe took on Franklin on Dec. 8 at Monroe High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut edges past New Albany in tough test

Sunbury Big Walnut posted a narrow 54-51 win over New Albany at Sunbury Big Walnut High on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

New Albany started on steady ground by forging a 11-8 lead over Sunbury Big Walnut at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles moved ahead by earning a 27-26 advantage over the Golden Eagles at the end of the second quarter.

Sunbury Big Walnut broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-41 lead over New Albany.

The Golden Eagles held on with a 11-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, New Albany and Sunbury Big Walnut squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at New Albany High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Delaware Hayes and New Albany took on Minford on Dec. 9 at Minford High School.

Sycamore Mohawk claims victory against Canfield South Range

Sycamore Mohawk notched a win against Canfield South Range 62-50 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Sycamore Mohawk faced off against Carey and Canfield South Range took on Youngstown Chaney on Dec. 9 at Canfield South Range High School.

Tiffin Calvert dominates Kansas Lakota

Tiffin Calvert unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Kansas Lakota 53-25 Saturday on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Tiffin Calvert and Kansas Lakota played in a 55-25 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Kansas Lakota faced off against Gibsonburg and Tiffin Calvert took on Castalia Margaretta on Dec. 9 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

Tiffin Columbian edges past Bellevue in tough test

Tiffin Columbian finally found a way to top Bellevue 48-39 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 16.

Recently on Dec. 9, Tiffin Columbian squared off with Fremont Ross in a basketball game.

Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day overcomes Toledo Christian in seat-squirming affair

Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day posted a narrow 63-57 win over Toledo Christian in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 16.

Last season, Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day and Toledo Christian squared off on Jan. 21, 2022 at Toledo Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Toledo Christian faced off against Ottawa Hills and Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day took on Detroit Lincoln-King on Dec. 5 at Detroit Cornerstone Lincoln-King Academy.

Toledo Scott earns stressful win over Beachwood

Toledo Scott posted a narrow 60-51 win over Beachwood in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Beachwood faced off against Chardon NDCL and Toledo Scott took on Lima on Dec. 8 at Lima Senior High School.

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit carves slim margin over Cleveland Central Catholic

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit finally found a way to top Cleveland Central Catholic 57-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Recently on Dec. 1, Cleveland Central Catholic squared off with Warren John F. Kennedy in a basketball game.

Toledo Start carves slim margin over Sylvania Northview

Toledo Start posted a narrow 43-38 win over Sylvania Northview for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Toledo Start faced off against Toledo Rogers.

Toronto overwhelms Newcomerstown

Toronto unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Newcomerstown 75-31 Saturday in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Newcomerstown faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Toronto took on Richmond Edison on Dec. 8 at Richmond Edison High School.

Trotwood-Madison defeats Cincinnati Taft

Trotwood-Madison earned a convincing 82-62 win over Cincinnati Taft in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Trotwood-Madison faced off against Dayton Chaminade-Julienne.

Urbana tacks win on Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan

Urbana’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 59-19 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 16.

The last time Urbana and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan played in a 72-27 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off against Richwood North Union and Urbana took on Dublin Jerome on Dec. 9 at Dublin Jerome High School.

Van Wert pockets slim win over Kalida

Van Wert posted a narrow 55-47 win over Kalida during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Kalida faced off against Archbold and Van Wert took on Haviland Wayne Trace on Dec. 9 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

Wapakoneta routs Rossford

Wapakoneta’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Rossford 58-32 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Wapakoneta faced off against Minster and Rossford took on Defiance on Dec. 9 at Defiance High School.

Wheelersburg overwhelms Beaver Eastern

Wheelersburg dominated from start to finish in an imposing 83-63 win over Beaver Eastern during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 16.

The first quarter gave Wheelersburg an 18-16 lead over Beaver Eastern.

The Pirates opened a meager 36-32 gap over the Eagles at the half.

Wheelersburg moved to a 63-54 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-9 edge.

The last time Wheelersburg and Beaver Eastern played in a 79-48 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 11, Beaver Eastern squared off with Russell in a basketball game.

Wheeling Linsly routs Cadiz Harrison Central

Wheeling Linsly earned a convincing 72-44 win over Cadiz Harrison Central on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Wheeling Linsly opened with a 19-9 advantage over Cadiz Harrison Central through the first quarter.

The Cadets registered a 35-23 advantage at half over the Huskies.

Wheeling Linsly thundered to a 55-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cadets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-11 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against Weirton Weir and Wheeling Linsly took on Vincent Warren on Dec. 6 at Wheeling Linsly High School.

Williamsburg darts by Lynchburg – Clay

Williamsburg earned a convincing 64-32 win over Lynchburg – Clay in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 16.

Last season, Williamsburg and Lynchburg – Clay squared off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Lynchburg – Clay High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Williamsburg faced off against Cincinnati Madeira and Lynchburg – Clay took on Fairfield on Dec. 5 at Lynchburg – Clay High School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central overcomes Wellsburg Brooke

Woodsfield Monroe Central knocked off Wellsburg Brooke 67-51 on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Tough to find an edge early, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Wellsburg Brooke fashioned a 15-15 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Seminoles’ shooting jumped in front for a 35-29 lead over the Bruins at the half.

Woodsfield Monroe Central pulled to a 61-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bruins rallied with a 15-6 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Seminoles prevailed.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Barnesville and Wellsburg Brooke took on St. Clairsville on Dec. 8 at St. Clairsville High School.

Thomas Worthington claims victory against Columbus St. Francis DeSales

Thomas Worthington eventually beat Columbus St. Francis DeSales 40-30 at Thomas Worthington High on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Thomas Worthington faced off against Westerville Central and Columbus St Francis DeSales took on London on Dec. 9 at London High School.

