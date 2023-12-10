Archbold collected a solid win over Kalida in a 51-37 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Archbold moved in front of Kalida 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Streaks registered a 31-18 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Archbold charged to a 46-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats closed the lead with a 10-5 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Kalida and Archbold squared off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Kalida High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Archbold faced off against Wauseon and Kalida took on Arlington on Dec. 2 at Arlington High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.