Fairfield grabbed a 60-49 victory at the expense of Lynchburg – Clay for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 5.

Fairfield opened with a 12-11 advantage over Lynchburg – Clay through the first quarter.

The Mustangs moved ahead by earning a 26-23 advantage over the Indians at the end of the second quarter.

Fairfield broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 44-26 lead over Lynchburg – Clay.

The Mustangs rallied in the final quarter, but the Indians skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Fairfield and Lynchburg – Clay faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Lynchburg – Clay High School.

