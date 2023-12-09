Tiffin Calvert pushed past Bascom Hopewell-Loudon for a 38-24 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 8.

The first quarter gave Tiffin Calvert a 14-6 lead over Bascom Hopewell-Loudon.

The Senecas fought to a 23-10 half margin at the Chieftains’ expense.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon rallied in the third quarter by making it 30-20.

The Senecas got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-4 edge.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Tiffin Calvert squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Arcadia and Tiffin Calvert took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Dec. 1 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

