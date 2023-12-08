Shelby handed Marion Harding a tough 41-29 loss on Dec. 7 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The start wasn’t the problem for Marion Harding, as it began with a 9-7 edge over Shelby through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Presidents would’ve earned the judge’s decision at half, with a 21-13 lead on the Whippets.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Shelby and Marion Harding locked in a 25-25 stalemate.

The Whippets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-4 edge.

