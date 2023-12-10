Falmouth Pendleton County raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 77-43 win over Manchester in Kentucky boys basketball action on Dec. 9.

Falmouth Pendleton County moved in front of Manchester 17-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ shooting jumped in front for a 37-24 lead over the Greyhounds at the half.

Falmouth Pendleton County stormed to a 64-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 13-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Dec. 2, Manchester squared off with Portsmouth Clay in a basketball game.

