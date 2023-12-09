Austintown Fitch posted a narrow 38-36 win over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Austintown Fitch and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Austintown Fitch High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off against Youngstown Liberty and Austintown Fitch took on Lima Perry on Dec. 1 at Austintown Fitch High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.