Russell recorded a big victory over Beaver Eastern 90-64 for a Kentucky boys basketball victory on Dec. 11.

Russell steamrolled in front of Beaver Eastern 19-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils’ offense charged in front for a 45-24 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Beaver Eastern showed some mettle by fighting back to a 68-48 count in the third quarter.

The Red Devils held on with a 22-16 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Beaver Eastern faced off against Piketon.

