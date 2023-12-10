Castalia Margaretta finally found a way to top Tiffin Calvert 60-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Castalia Margaretta opened with a 11-6 advantage over Tiffin Calvert through the first quarter.

The Polar Bears fought to a 30-20 half margin at the Senecas’ expense.

Castalia Margaretta darted to a 44-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Polar Bears enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Senecas’ 22-16 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Castalia Margaretta squared off on Dec. 11, 2021 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Tiffin Calvert squared off with Ottawa-Glandorf in a basketball game.

