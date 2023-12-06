West Alexandria Twin Valley South cut in front to start, but Xenia Legacy Christian answered the challenge to collect a 57-41 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 5.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South started on steady ground by forging a 12-9 lead over Xenia Legacy Christian at the end of the first quarter.

The Knights’ offense moved in front for a 30-20 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Xenia Legacy Christian jumped to a 45-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights held on with a 12-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

