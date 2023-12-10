Gates Mills Hawken eventually beat Chagrin Falls 65-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

The first quarter gave Gates Mills Hawken a 21-14 lead over Chagrin Falls.

The Hawks opened a giant 37-18 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Chagrin Falls drew within 45-28 in the third quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 20-18 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Gates Mills Hawken and Chagrin Falls squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Gates Mills Hawken High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Chagrin Falls squared off with Aurora in a basketball game.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.