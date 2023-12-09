Ashville Teays Valley posted a narrow 50-47 win over Baltimore Liberty Union for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 8.

The start wasn’t the problem for Baltimore Liberty Union, as it began with a 10-9 edge over Ashville Teays Valley through the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings’ shooting moved in front for a 22-16 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Ashville Teays Valley and Baltimore Liberty Union locked in a 36-36 stalemate.

The Vikings held on with a 14-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ashville Teays Valley and Baltimore Liberty Union squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Lancaster and Baltimore Liberty Union took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Dec. 2 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

