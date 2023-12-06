Cleveland Heights Lutheran East dismissed East Cleveland Shaw by an 87-29 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 6.

Last season, East Cleveland Shaw and Cleveland Heights Lutheran East squared off on Dec. 8, 2021 at Cleveland Heights Lutheran East High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East faced off against Columbus Walnut Ridge.

