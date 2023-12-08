Granville knocked off Johnstown 55-43 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 7.

Granville moved in front of Johnstown 13-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Aces fought to a 25-21 half margin at the Johnnies’ expense.

Granville jumped to a 41-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Aces got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-10 edge.

Last season, Johnstown and Granville squared off on Dec. 7, 2022 at Johnstown-Monroe High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Johnstown faced off against Bloom-Carroll.

