Lancaster Fairfield Union topped Bloom-Carroll 51-50 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 8.

Bloom-Carroll started on steady ground by forging a 12-11 lead over Lancaster Fairfield Union at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Bulldogs would’ve earned the judge’s decision at intermission, with a 25-22 lead on the Falcons.

Bloom-Carroll enjoyed a 36-27 lead over Lancaster Fairfield Union to start the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Falcons, as they climbed out of a hole with a 51-50 scoring margin.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Union and Bloom-Carroll squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Baltimore Liberty Union and Bloom-Carroll took on Johnstown on Dec. 2 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

