Reynoldsburg finally found a way to top Richmond Heights 55-53 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 2.

The start wasn’t the problem for Richmond Heights, as it began with a 13-9 edge over Reynoldsburg through the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders kept a 26-22 half margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Reynoldsburg and Richmond Heights locked in a 40-40 stalemate.

The Raiders held on with a 15-13 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

