Ottawa-Glandorf dismissed Van Buren by an 81-60 count in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 9.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Van Buren squared off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Van Buren High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Tiffin Calvert and Van Buren took on Bucyrus Wynford on Dec. 1 at Van Buren High School.

