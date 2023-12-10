Carey finally found a way to top Findlay Liberty-Benton 49-45 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Carey High on Dec. 9.

The last time Findlay Liberty-Benton and Carey played in a 38-37 game on Feb. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Carey faced off against Old Fort and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Wapakoneta on Dec. 2 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

