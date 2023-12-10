Kenton’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 60-30 at Mcguffey Upper Scioto Valley High on Dec. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Kenton a 17-9 lead over McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley.

The Wildcats fought to a 35-18 halftime margin at the Rams’ expense.

Kenton stormed to a 50-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 10-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Kenton played in a 55-46 game on Dec. 3, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Kenton took on Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan on Dec. 1 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

