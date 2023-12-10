London took full advantage of overtime to defeat Columbus St. Francis DeSales 63-61 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 9.

The start wasn’t the problem for Columbus St. Francis DeSales, as it began with a 13-9 edge over London through the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Stallions with a 29-27 lead over the Red Raiders heading into the second quarter.

London broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-41 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Red Raiders and the Stallions locked in a 52-52 stalemate.

London held on with a 11-9 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

The last time Columbus St Francis DeSales and London played in a 59-44 game on Dec. 10, 2022.

