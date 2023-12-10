Hicksville finally found a way to top Bryan 57-56 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Bryan showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-12 advantage over Hicksville as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Golden Bears with a 32-26 lead over the Aces heading into the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Hicksville and Bryan locked in a 44-44 stalemate.

The Aces held on with a 13-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Hicksville and Bryan faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Hicksville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Bryan faced off against Defiance Tinora and Hicksville took on Montpelier on Dec. 4 at Hicksville High School.

