OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 12, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Anna defeats Sidney Fairlawn

Anna scored early and often to roll over Sidney Fairlawn 59-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Recently on Dec. 2, Anna squared off with New Knoxville in a basketball game.

Antwerp barely beats Ottoville

Antwerp topped Ottoville 46-42 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 12.

Last season, Ottoville and Antwerp faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Antwerp High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Ottoville faced off against Lima Perry and Antwerp took on Holgate on Dec. 2 at Holgate High School.

Ashville Teays Valley earns narrow win over Bloom-Carroll

Ashville Teays Valley topped Bloom-Carroll 55-47 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Ashville Teays Valley and Bloom-Carroll settling for a 16-16 first-quarter knot.

The Vikings opened a meager 35-28 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Ashville Teays Valley darted to a 45-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs rallied with a 14-10 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Vikings prevailed.

The last time Ashville Teays Valley and Bloom-Carroll played in a 64-56 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Johnstown and Ashville Teays Valley took on Lewis Center Olentangy on Dec. 6 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

Atwater Waterloo records thin win against Berlin Center Western Reserve

Atwater Waterloo finally found a way to top Berlin Center Western Reserve 46-38 on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Berlin Center Western Reserve and Atwater Waterloo faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off against Struthers and Atwater Waterloo took on Garrettsville Garfield on Dec. 8 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

Super start fuels Baltimore Liberty Union’s victory over Columbus Hamilton Township

After jumping in front early, Baltimore Liberty Union held off Columbus Hamilton Township squad for a 60-57 win at Columbus Hamilton Township High on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Baltimore Liberty Union and Columbus Hamilton Township squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Grove City Central Crossing and Baltimore Liberty Union took on Johnstown Northridge on Dec. 5 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

Barnesville bests Hannibal River

Barnesville recorded a big victory over Hannibal River 55-28 at Barnesville High on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Hannibal River and Barnesville squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Barnesville High School.

Franklin Furnace Green comes up short in matchup with Beaver Eastern

Beaver Eastern eventually beat Franklin Furnace Green 61-44 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 12.

The first quarter gave Beaver Eastern an 18-11 lead over Franklin Furnace Green.

The Eagles fought to a 36-18 half margin at the Bobcats’ expense.

Beaver Eastern roared to a 52-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bobcats managed a 11-9 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Franklin Furnace Green and Beaver Eastern played in a 53-49 game on Dec. 10, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Beaver Eastern faced off against Piketon and Franklin Furnace Green took on Massillon Jackson on Dec. 8 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

Berlin Hiland squeezes past Sugarcreek Garaway

Berlin Hiland posted a narrow 41-36 win over Sugarcreek Garaway in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 12.

Berlin Hiland jumped in front of Sugarcreek Garaway 8-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates had a 16-13 edge on the Hawks at the beginning of the third quarter.

Berlin Hiland broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-32 lead over Sugarcreek Garaway.

The Hawks held on with a 6-4 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Berlin Hiland squared off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Berlin Hiland High School.

Recently on Dec. 5, Berlin Hiland squared off with Wooster Triway in a basketball game.

Bristolville Bristol routs Cortland Maplewood

Bristolville Bristol raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 81-51 win over Cortland Maplewood in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Last season, Bristolville Bristol and Cortland Maplewood faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Cortland Maplewood faced off against Vienna Mathews and Bristolville Bristol took on Ashtabula St. John on Dec. 8 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

Brunswick defeats Cleveland Heights

Brunswick dominated Cleveland Heights 82-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

The last time Cleveland Heights and Brunswick played in a 63-56 game on March 2, 2023.

Cadiz Harrison Central thwarts Carrollton’s quest

Cadiz Harrison Central collected a solid win over Carrollton in a 60-45 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 12.

Recently on Dec. 5, Carrollton squared off with East Liverpool in a basketball game.

Canal Winchester earns solid win over Logan

Canal Winchester handed Logan a tough 59-43 loss on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Canal Winchester and Logan played in a 48-46 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Canal Winchester faced off against Grove City and Logan took on Marietta on Dec. 5 at Marietta High School.

Canfield overpowers Youngstown Chaney in thorough fashion

Canfield rolled past Youngstown Chaney for a comfortable 53-32 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

The last time Youngstown Chaney and Canfield played in a 44-36 game on March 4, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Youngstown Chaney faced off against Warren Howland and Canfield took on New Albany on Dec. 1 at New Albany High School.

Canfield South Range dominates Girard in convincing showing

It was a tough night for Girard which was overmatched by Canfield South Range in this 63-38 verdict.

The last time Canfield South Range and Girard played in a 60-59 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Canfield South Range faced off against Beloit West Branch and Girard took on Newton Falls on Dec. 5 at Girard High School.

Canton Central Catholic grinds out close victory over Struthers

Canton Central Catholic posted a narrow 47-41 win over Struthers for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Struthers High on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Struthers faced off against Berlin Center Western Reserve and Canton Central Catholic took on Austintown Fitch on Dec. 5 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

Canton McKinley earns narrow win over Uniontown Lake

Canton McKinley finally found a way to top Uniontown Lake 47-42 on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Canton McKinley and Uniontown Lake squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Uniontown Lake High School.

Recently on Dec. 8, Canton McKinley squared off with North Canton Hoover in a basketball game.

Cardington-Lincoln prevails over Bucyrus

Cardington-Lincoln earned a convincing 80-47 win over Bucyrus in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Cardington-Lincoln darted in front of Bucyrus 22-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Redmen tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 31-21 at the intermission.

Cardington-Lincoln pulled to a 50-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 30-15 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Bucyrus faced off against Vanlue and Cardington-Lincoln took on Howard East Knox on Dec. 7 at Howard East Knox High School.

Casstown Miami East claims victory against Sidney Lehman Catholic

Casstown Miami East knocked off Sidney Lehman Catholic 48-38 at Casstown Miami East High on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Casstown Miami East and Sidney Lehman Catholic faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Casstown Miami East High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Casstown Miami East faced off against Troy and Sidney Lehman Catholic took on Dayton Miami Valley on Dec. 4 at Dayton The Miami Valley School.

Chillicothe sprints past Greenfield McClain

Chillicothe eventually beat Greenfield McClain 63-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Last season, Chillicothe and Greenfield McClain faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Chillicothe High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Chillicothe faced off against Washington Court House Miami Trace and Greenfield McClain took on Jackson on Dec. 5 at Greenfield McClain High School.

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori takes down Cincinnati Oyler

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori rolled past Cincinnati Oyler for a comfortable 87-58 victory at Cincinnati Oyler High on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Cincinnati Gamble Montessori and Cincinnati Oyler played in a 69-55 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 1, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori squared off with Cincinnati College Prep in a basketball game.

Cincinnati McNicholas escapes close call with Dayton Carroll

Cincinnati McNicholas topped Dayton Carroll 50-43 in a tough tilt at Dayton Carroll High on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Dayton Carroll and Cincinnati McNicholas played in a 50-43 game on Jan. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Villa Hills Villa Madonna.

Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian crushes Cincinnati North College Hill

Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian dominated from start to finish in an imposing 70-42 win over Cincinnati North College Hill for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy on Dec. 12.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian and Cincinnati North College Hill settling for a 1-1 first-quarter knot.

The Lions fought to a 33-21 halftime margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian and Cincinnati North College Hill each scored in the third quarter.

The Lions held on with a 22-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian and Cincinnati North College Hill played in a 57-41 game on Feb. 10, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 1, Cincinnati North College Hill squared off with Cincinnati Shroder in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Princeton overwhelms Cincinnati Colerain

Cincinnati Princeton controlled the action to earn an impressive 72-37 win against Cincinnati Colerain in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Cincinnati Colerain squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Cincinnati Moeller and Cincinnati Colerain took on Trenton Edgewood on Dec. 5 at Trenton Edgewood High School.

Cincinnati Riverview East earns stressful win over Cincinnati Shroder

Cincinnati Riverview East topped Cincinnati Shroder 48-39 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Cincinnati Shroder faced off against Cincinnati North College Hill and Cincinnati Riverview East took on Cincinnati College Prep on Dec. 5 at Cincinnati Riverview East Academy.

Cincinnati Sycamore denies West Chester Lakota West’s challenge

Cincinnati Sycamore pushed past West Chester Lakota West for a 50-40 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

The last time Cincinnati Sycamore and West Chester Lakota West played in a 55-47 game on Feb. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Cincinnati Sycamore faced off against Erlanger Lloyd Memorial and West Chester Lakota West took on Cincinnati Withrow on Dec. 5 at Cincinnati Withrow High School.

Cincinnati Turpin slips past Milford

Cincinnati Turpin posted a narrow 66-59 win over Milford on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Cincinnati Turpin and Milford faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Milford High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Milford squared off with Loveland in a basketball game.

Clayton Northmont slips past Miamisburg

Clayton Northmont topped Miamisburg 52-47 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Miamisburg showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Clayton Northmont as the first quarter ended.

The Vikings got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 19-17 margin over the Thunderbolts at intermission.

Clayton Northmont broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 35-34 lead over Miamisburg.

The Thunderbolts held on with a 17-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Miamisburg and Clayton Northmont squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Miamisburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Miamisburg faced off against Franklin and Clayton Northmont took on Kettering Fairmont on Dec. 5 at Kettering Fairmont.

Cleveland Benedictine records thin win against Mentor Lake Catholic

Cleveland Benedictine posted a narrow 58-56 win over Mentor Lake Catholic in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 12.

Last season, Mentor Lake Catholic and Cleveland Benedictine squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Cleveland Benedictine High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Cleveland Benedictine faced off against Jefferson.

Cleveland St. Ignatius takes down Cleveland VASJ

Cleveland St. Ignatius earned a convincing 95-59 win over Cleveland VASJ for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 12.

The last time Cleveland St Ignatius and Cleveland VASJ played in a 76-42 game on Dec. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Cleveland VASJ faced off against Cleveland John Hay.

Columbiana tacks win on Wellsville

Columbiana unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Wellsville 62-40 Tuesday in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 12.

Last season, Wellsville and Columbiana faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Columbiana High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Wellsville faced off against Leetonia and Columbiana took on Salineville Southern Local on Dec. 5 at Columbiana High School.

Columbiana Crestview escapes Brookfield in thin win

Columbiana Crestview topped Brookfield 56-55 in a tough tilt on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Brookfield and Columbiana Crestview faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Brookfield High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Brookfield faced off against Hubbard and Columbiana Crestview took on East Liverpool Beaver Local on Dec. 5 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

Columbus Bishop Hartley grinds out close victory over Groveport Madison

Columbus Bishop Hartley finally found a way to top Groveport Madison 67-61 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Groveport Madison faced off against Columbus Whetstone.

Columbus Centennial squeezes past Columbus Beechcroft

Columbus Centennial posted a narrow 73-72 win over Columbus Beechcroft in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 12.

The last time Columbus Beechcroft and Columbus Centennial played in a 73-51 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Columbus Beechcroft faced off against Toledo Rogers and Columbus Centennial took on Columbus Eastmoor on Dec. 6 at Columbus Centennial High School.

Columbus East claims tight victory against Columbus Whetstone

Columbus East finally found a way to top Columbus Whetstone 75-70 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Last season, Columbus Whetstone and Columbus East squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Columbus East High School.

Recently on Dec. 5, Columbus Whetstone squared off with Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in a basketball game.

Columbus Linden-Mckinley records thin win against Columbus Mifflin

Columbus Linden-Mckinley finally found a way to top Columbus Mifflin 50-41 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 12.

Last season, Columbus Mifflin and Columbus Linden-Mckinley faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Columbus Linden McKinley Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Columbus Linden-Mckinley faced off against Westerville North.

Columbus Marion-Franklin crushes Columbus Independence

Columbus Marion-Franklin earned a convincing 91-33 win over Columbus Independence in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 12.

Last season, Columbus Marion-Franklin and Columbus Independence squared off on Jan. 14, 2022 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off against Heath.

Columbus South dominates Columbus Eastmoor

Columbus South’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Columbus Eastmoor 68-44 on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Columbus South and Columbus Eastmoor played in a 74-58 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 6, Columbus Eastmoor squared off with Columbus Centennial in a basketball game.

Columbus Walnut Ridge tops Columbus Africentric

Columbus Walnut Ridge handed Columbus Africentric a tough 63-49 loss during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

The last time Columbus Africentric and Columbus Walnut Ridge played in a 87-44 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 2, Columbus Walnut Ridge squared off with Cleveland Heights Lutheran East in a basketball game.

Columbus West outlasts Columbus Briggs

Columbus West knocked off Columbus Briggs 60-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

The last time Columbus West and Columbus Briggs played in a 72-67 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 7, Columbus West squared off with Columbus North Intl in a basketball game.

HSA Columbus claims tight victory against Plain City Shekinah Christian

HSA Columbus topped Plain City Shekinah Christian 58-50 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Cortland Lakeview earns solid win over Niles

Cortland Lakeview knocked off Niles 48-37 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

The last time Niles and Cortland Lakeview played in a 63-55 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Niles faced off against Leavittsburg LaBrae and Cortland Lakeview took on Youngstown Liberty on Dec. 5 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Coshocton takes advantage of early margin to defeat Byesville Meadowbrook

Coshocton took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Byesville Meadowbrook 83-43 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

The last time Coshocton and Byesville Meadowbrook played in a 77-51 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 5, Byesville Meadowbrook squared off with Millersburg West Holmes in a basketball game.

Covington Holy Cross slips past St. Bernard Roger Bacon

Covington Holy Cross topped St. Bernard Roger Bacon 64-56 in a tough tilt in a Kentucky boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

The last time Covington Holy Cross and St Bernard Roger Bacon played in a 69-36 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

Recently on Nov. 29, Covington Holy Cross squared off with Cincinnati in a basketball game.

Crown City South Gallia grinds out close victory over Ironton St. Joseph Central

Crown City South Gallia topped Ironton St. Joseph Central 74-68 in a tough tilt at Crown City South Gallia High on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Crown City South Gallia moved in front of Ironton St. Joseph Central 23-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Flyers stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 36-32.

Crown City South Gallia jumped to a 59-50 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Flyers narrowed the gap 18-15 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Ironton St Joseph Central and Crown City South Gallia played in a 58-53 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Crown City South Gallia faced off against Reedsville Eastern.

Dayton Centerville overwhelms Beavercreek

Dayton Centerville recorded a big victory over Beavercreek 84-50 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

The last time Dayton Centerville and Beavercreek played in a 97-61 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

Delaware Hayes grinds out close victory over Marysville

Delaware Hayes finally found a way to top Marysville 56-48 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Marysville High on Dec. 12.

Last season, Marysville and Delaware Hayes faced off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Delaware Hayes High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Marysville faced off against Bellefontaine and Delaware Hayes took on Delaware Buckeye Valley on Dec. 1 at Delaware Hayes High School.

Delta overpowers Toledo Jones Leadership in thorough fashion

Delta rolled past Toledo Jones Leadership for a comfortable 59-16 victory in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 12.

The last time Delta and Toledo Jones Leadership played in a 69-47 game on Dec. 10, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Delta faced off against Pettisville.

Dresden Tri-Valley rides to cruise-control win over New Concord John Glenn

Dresden Tri-Valley scored early and often to roll over New Concord John Glenn 62-38 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and New Concord John Glenn faced off on March 4, 2023 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Newark Licking Valley and New Concord John Glenn took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Dec. 1 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

East Canton survives for narrow win over Bowerston Conotton Valley

East Canton finally found a way to top Bowerston Conotton Valley 51-43 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Bowerston Conotton Valley High on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off against Richmond Edison.

East Liverpool Beaver Local tops New Cumberland Oak Glen

East Liverpool Beaver Local rolled past New Cumberland Oak Glen for a comfortable 83-62 victory on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time East Liverpool Beaver Local and New Cumberland Oak Glen played in a 49-40 game on Jan. 4, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 5, East Liverpool Beaver Local squared off with Columbiana Crestview in a basketball game.

East Palestine secures a win over Leetonia

East Palestine knocked off Leetonia 53-42 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

Last season, East Palestine and Leetonia faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Leetonia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Leetonia faced off against Wellsville and East Palestine took on Lisbon on Dec. 5 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Fairfield overcomes Hamilton

Fairfield notched a win against Hamilton 48-36 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 12.

Last season, Fairfield and Hamilton faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Fairfield High School.

Recently on Dec. 5, Fairfield squared off with Lynchburg – Clay in a basketball game.

Fayetteville thwarts Lynchburg – Clay’s quest

Fayetteville handed Lynchburg – Clay a tough 57-46 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Fayetteville faced off against Winchester Eastern and Lynchburg – Clay took on Fairfield on Dec. 5 at Lynchburg – Clay High School.

Fort Loramie holds off Fort Recovery

Fort Loramie posted a narrow 46-45 win over Fort Recovery for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Fort Recovery High on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Fort Recovery faced off against Portland Jay County.

Franklin Bishop Fenwick rides to cruise-control win over Hamilton Badin

Franklin Bishop Fenwick unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Hamilton Badin 58-36 Tuesday for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 12.

Last season, Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Hamilton Badin squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Franklin Bishop Fenwick High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Franklin Bishop Fenwick squared off with Carlisle in a basketball game.

Galloway Westland claims tight victory against Lewis Center Olentangy

Galloway Westland finally found a way to top Lewis Center Olentangy 57-51 on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Galloway Westland took on Cincinnati Aiken on Dec. 2 at Galloway Westland High School.

Georgetown posts win at Blanchester’s expense

Georgetown notched a win against Blanchester 49-39 on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Georgetown and Blanchester played in a 82-48 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Blanchester faced off against Ripley RULH.

Germantown Valley View tops Carlisle

Germantown Valley View earned a convincing 71-49 win over Carlisle in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

The first quarter gave Germantown Valley View a 23-14 lead over Carlisle.

The Spartans’ offense moved in front for a 36-22 lead over the Indians at the half.

Carlisle fought back in the third quarter to make it 50-38.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-11 edge.

Last season, Carlisle and Germantown Valley View faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Carlisle High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Carlisle squared off with Franklin Bishop Fenwick in a basketball game.

Granville overpowers Centerburg in thorough fashion

Granville earned a convincing 67-18 win over Centerburg for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Centerburg High on Dec. 12.

Last season, Centerburg and Granville squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Granville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Centerburg faced off against Utica and Granville took on Johnstown on Dec. 7 at Granville High School.

Grove City tops Columbus St. Francis DeSales

Grove City eventually beat Columbus St. Francis DeSales 62-51 on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Grove City and Columbus St Francis DeSales squared off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Columbus St Francis DeSales High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Grove City faced off against Canal Winchester.

Hanoverton United claims tight victory against Salineville Southern Local

Hanoverton United topped Salineville Southern Local 41-33 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Hanoverton United squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Salineville Southern Local faced off against Columbiana and Hanoverton United took on Alliance Marlington on Dec. 5 at Alliance Marlington High School.

Hebron Lakewood survives for narrow win over Bay Village Bay

Hebron Lakewood finally found a way to top Bay Village Bay 50-44 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 12.

Ironton denies Chesapeake’s challenge

Ironton handed Chesapeake a tough 53-41 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Chesapeake started on steady ground by forging a 12-10 lead over Ironton at the end of the first quarter.

The Fighting Tigers’ offense darted in front for a 21-18 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Ironton darted to a 38-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Fighting Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-12 edge.

The last time Ironton and Chesapeake played in a 52-50 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

Jamestown Greeneview escapes close call with South Charleston Southeastern

Jamestown Greeneview posted a narrow 59-55 win over South Charleston Southeastern in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

The last time Jamestown Greeneview and South Charleston Southeastern played in a 76-56 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

Kent Roosevelt claims victory against Aurora

Kent Roosevelt knocked off Aurora 58-44 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

Last season, Kent Roosevelt and Aurora squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Aurora High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Aurora faced off against Hudson and Kent Roosevelt took on Mogadore Field on Dec. 5 at Kent Theodore Roosevelt High School.

Kettering Alter narrowly defeats Dayton Chaminade-Julienne

Kettering Alter notched a win against Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 53-37 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 12.

Last season, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Kettering Alter faced off on March 11, 2023 at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Kettering Alter faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne took on Trotwood-Madison on Dec. 5 at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne High School.

Kings Mill Kings squeezes past Cincinnati West Clermont

Kings Mill Kings topped Cincinnati West Clermont 62-53 in a tough tilt on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati West Clermont faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Kings Mill Kings High School.

Kinsman Badger carves slim margin over Vienna Mathews

Kinsman Badger topped Vienna Mathews 78-71 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

Last season, Kinsman Badger and Vienna Mathews faced off on Feb. 28, 2023 at Kinsman Badger High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Vienna Mathews faced off against Cortland Maplewood and Kinsman Badger took on Fairport Harbor Fairport on Dec. 5 at Kinsman Badger High School.

Lancaster Fairfield Union tops Amanda-Clearcreek

Lancaster Fairfield Union earned a convincing 55-26 win over Amanda-Clearcreek in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 12.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Union and Amanda-Clearcreek squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Amanda-Clearcreek High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Amanda-Clearcreek faced off against Williamsport Westfall and Lancaster Fairfield Union took on Albany Alexander on Dec. 5 at Albany Alexander High School.

Lancaster Fisher Catholic escapes Lancaster Fairfield Christian in thin win

Lancaster Fisher Catholic topped Lancaster Fairfield Christian 61-60 in a tough tilt on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Lancaster Fisher Catholic squared off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Lancaster Fairfield Christian faced off against Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

Leavittsburg LaBrae crushes Warren Champion

Leavittsburg LaBrae dominated Warren Champion 82-49 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 12.

The last time Leavittsburg LaBrae and Warren Champion played in a 74-26 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Warren Champion faced off against Mineral Ridge and Leavittsburg LaBrae took on Niles on Dec. 5 at Niles McKinley High School.

Lebanon collects victory over Cincinnati La Salle

Lebanon handed Cincinnati La Salle a tough 68-53 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Cincinnati La Salle faced off against Fairfield.

Leesburg Fairfield Local crushes West Union

Leesburg Fairfield Local earned a convincing 62-18 win over West Union in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 12.

Last season, Leesburg Fairfield Local and West Union faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at West Union.

In recent action on Dec. 5, West Union faced off against Sabina East Clinton and Leesburg Fairfield Local took on Manchester on Dec. 1 at Manchester High School.

Lexington overwhelms Mansfield

Lexington earned a convincing 70-45 win over Mansfield at Mansfield Senior High on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 2, Lexington squared off with Clyde in a basketball game.

Lisbon escapes close call with Youngstown Valley Christian

Lisbon topped Youngstown Valley Christian 42-37 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Last season, Lisbon and Youngstown Valley Christian squared off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

Recently on Dec. 5, Lisbon squared off with East Palestine in a basketball game.

Lodi Cloverleaf tacks win on Mogadore Field

Lodi Cloverleaf scored early and often to roll over Mogadore Field 86-65 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 12.

The last time Lodi Cloverleaf and Mogadore Field played in a 47-42 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Mogadore Field faced off against Akron Springfield.

Louisville crushes Alliance

Louisville rolled past Alliance for a comfortable 74-32 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Last season, Louisville and Alliance squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Louisville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Alliance faced off against Canal Fulton Northwest and Louisville took on Canfield South Range on Dec. 2 at Canfield South Range High School.

Louisville takes down Kent Roosevelt

Louisville rolled past Kent Roosevelt for a comfortable 64-30 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Louisville faced off against Canfield South Range and Kent Roosevelt took on Mogadore Field on Dec. 5 at Kent Theodore Roosevelt High School.

Loveland routs Mt. Orab Western Brown

Loveland unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Mt. Orab Western Brown 70-27 Tuesday at Mt. Orab Western Brown High on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Loveland and Mt Orab Western Brown played in a 52-39 game on Jan. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Loveland faced off against Milford.

Magnolia Sandy Valley slips past Gnadenhutten Indian Valley

Magnolia Sandy Valley posted a narrow 64-56 win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 12.

Magnolia Sandy Valley opened with a 12-9 advantage over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley through the first quarter.

The Cardinals fought to a 34-28 halftime margin at the Braves’ expense.

Magnolia Sandy Valley jumped to a 53-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Braves’ 13-11 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Magnolia Sandy Valley played in a 54-38 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

Resolve: Malvern comes from behind to topple Lore City Buckeye Trail

Lore City Buckeye Trail dented the scoreboard first, but Malvern responded to earn a 67-50 decision in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 12.

Lore City Buckeye Trail showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-17 advantage over Malvern as the first quarter ended.

The Hornets kept a 32-27 intermission margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Malvern moved to a 51-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 16-13 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Malvern and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Malvern squared off with Smithville in a basketball game.

Marengo Highland denies Mt. Gilead’s challenge

Marengo Highland notched a win against Mt. Gilead 48-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Recently on Dec. 7, Marengo Highland squared off with Marion Pleasant in a basketball game.

Martins Ferry scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Rayland Buckeye Local

An early dose of momentum helped Martins Ferry to a 71-38 runaway past Rayland Buckeye Local in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

The last time Martins Ferry and Rayland Buckeye Local played in a 68-25 game on Dec. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Rayland Buckeye Local faced off against Shadyside and Martins Ferry took on St. Clairsville on Dec. 5 at Martins Ferry High School.

Massillon Perry dominates Canton GlenOak

Massillon Perry dominated from start to finish in an imposing 51-6 win over Canton GlenOak at Massillon Perry High on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Canton GlenOak and Massillon Perry played in a 64-55 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

McArthur Vinton County routs Bidwell River Valley

McArthur Vinton County dismissed Bidwell River Valley by a 65-32 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Last season, McArthur Vinton County and Bidwell River Valley faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Bidwell River Valley faced off against Crown City South Gallia and McArthur Vinton County took on Chillicothe Zane Trace on Dec. 5 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

McDermott Northwest bests New Boston Glenwood

McDermott Northwest raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 78-41 win over New Boston Glenwood in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 7, McDermott Northwest faced off against Portsmouth Scioto Christian and New Boston Glenwood took on Manchester on Dec. 5 at New Boston Glenwood High School.

Medina dominates Euclid

Medina earned a convincing 61-29 win over Euclid in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

The first quarter gave Medina an 18-5 lead over Euclid.

The Battling Bees’ shooting pulled in front for a 30-11 lead over the Panthers at the half.

Medina breathed fire to a 37-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Battling Bees held on with a 24-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Medina and Euclid faced off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Medina High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Euclid faced off against Lyndhurst Brush.

Minerva barely beats Steubenville

Minerva topped Steubenville 46-44 in a tough tilt on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Steubenville and Minerva faced off on Dec. 14, 2021 at Steubenville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Minerva faced off against Beloit West Branch.

Minford collects victory over Seaman North Adams

Minford collected a solid win over Seaman North Adams in a 53-35 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

The last time Seaman North Adams and Minford played in a 54-46 game on March 5, 2023.

Monroe posts win at Clarksville Clinton-Massie’s expense

Monroe knocked off Clarksville Clinton-Massie 53-43 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Monroe faced off against Wilmington and Clarksville Clinton-Massie took on Felicity-Franklin Local on Dec. 5 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

Mt. Vernon overcomes Mansfield Madison Comprehensive in seat-squirming affair

Mt. Vernon topped Mansfield Madison Comprehensive 52-50 in a tough tilt on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Mansfield Madison Comprehensive and Mt Vernon faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Mt Vernon faced off against Johnstown.

Nelsonville-York slips past Reedsville Eastern

Nelsonville-York finally found a way to top Reedsville Eastern 70-64 on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Reedsville Eastern started on steady ground by forging a 17-14 lead over Nelsonville-York at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 34-29 lead at intermission.

Nelsonville-York broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 46-44 lead over Reedsville Eastern.

The Buckeyes held on with a 24-20 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Reedsville Eastern faced off against Crown City South Gallia and Nelsonville-York took on New Lexington on Dec. 5 at New Lexington High School.

New Lexington darts by Crooksville

New Lexington dismissed Crooksville by a 71-41 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 12.

The first quarter gave New Lexington a 16-4 lead over Crooksville.

The Panthers registered a 36-17 advantage at intermission over the Ceramics.

New Lexington pulled to a 55-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 16-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, New Lexington and Crooksville faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Crooksville High School.

Recently on Dec. 5, New Lexington squared off with Nelsonville-York in a basketball game.

New Middletown Springfield Local tops North Jackson Jackson-Milton

New Middletown Springfield Local knocked off North Jackson Jackson-Milton 52-39 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

The last time New Middletown Springfield Local and North Jackson Jackson-Milton played in a 68-51 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 5, North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off against Columbiana Heartland Christian.

New Philadelphia sprints past Millersburg West Holmes

New Philadelphia eventually beat Millersburg West Holmes 46-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Millersburg West Holmes faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook.

Newton Falls thwarts Youngstown Liberty’s quest

Newton Falls notched a win against Youngstown Liberty 50-31 at Newton Falls High on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Newton Falls and Youngstown Liberty played in a 61-27 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Newton Falls faced off against Girard and Youngstown Liberty took on Cortland Lakeview on Dec. 5 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Massillon Jackson comes up short in matchup with North Canton Hoover

North Canton Hoover notched a win against Massillon Jackson 61-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

North Canton Hoover jumped in front of Massillon Jackson 12-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 25-24 half margin at the Polar Bears’ expense.

North Canton Hoover darted to a 40-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 21-15 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Massillon Jackson and North Canton Hoover faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Massillon Jackson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, North Canton Hoover faced off against Canton McKinley and Massillon Jackson took on Franklin Furnace Green on Dec. 8 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

Oregon Clay holds off Oak Harbor

Oregon Clay posted a narrow 58-53 win over Oak Harbor in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Oak Harbor faced off against Rossford and Oregon Clay took on Findlay on Dec. 7 at Findlay High School.

Pandora-Gilboa dominates Kalida

Pandora-Gilboa controlled the action to earn an impressive 45-18 win against Kalida on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Kalida and Pandora-Gilboa played in a 53-36 game on Dec. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Defiance Ayersville and Kalida took on Arlington on Dec. 2 at Arlington High School.

Park Hills Covington Catholic outlasts Cincinnati St. Xavier

Park Hills Covington Catholic collected a solid win over Cincinnati St. Xavier in a 72-54 verdict in Kentucky boys basketball on Dec. 12.

Last season, Park Hills Covington Catholic and Cincinnati St Xavier faced off on Jan. 25, 2022 at Cincinnati St Xavier High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Cincinnati St Xavier squared off with Liberty Township Lakota East in a basketball game.

Peebles delivers statement win over Ripley RULH

Peebles raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 51-24 win over Ripley RULH during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

Recently on Dec. 5, Ripley RULH squared off with Blanchester in a basketball game.

Piketon overcomes Lucasville Valley

Piketon collected a solid win over Lucasville Valley in a 63-51 verdict on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Lucasville Valley and Piketon squared off on Dec. 28, 2021 at Lucasville Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Lucasville Valley faced off against Greenup County and Piketon took on Beaver Eastern on Dec. 2 at Beaver Eastern High School.

Plain City Jonathan Alder claims tight victory against Caledonia River Valley

Plain City Jonathan Alder topped Caledonia River Valley 77-71 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

Plain City Jonathan Alder moved in front of Caledonia River Valley 24-17 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 41-36.

Plain City Jonathan Alder moved to a 62-54 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings rallied in the final quarter, but the Pioneers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Caledonia River Valley and Plain City Jonathan Alder faced off on Jan. 15, 2023 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Caledonia River Valley squared off with Delaware Olentangy Berlin in a basketball game.

Poland Seminary prevails over Hubbard

Poland Seminary dismissed Hubbard by a 54-34 count in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 12.

Last season, Poland Seminary and Hubbard faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Hubbard High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Hubbard faced off against Brookfield.

Pomeroy Meigs earns solid win over The Plains Athens

Pomeroy Meigs grabbed a 52-42 victory at the expense of The Plains Athens on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The Plains Athens started on steady ground by forging a 12-8 lead over Pomeroy Meigs at the end of the first quarter.

The Marauders kept a 27-20 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Pomeroy Meigs darted to a 37-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pomeroy Meigs and The Plains Athens squared off on Dec. 14, 2021 at Pomeroy Meigs High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Pomeroy Meigs faced off against Gallipolis Gallia and The Plains Athens took on Marietta on Dec. 1 at Marietta High School.

Portsmouth tops Ironton Rock Hill

Portsmouth collected a solid win over Ironton Rock Hill in a 66-47 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 12.

Last season, Portsmouth and Ironton Rock Hill squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Ironton Rock Hill High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Ironton Rock Hill faced off against Oak Hill and Portsmouth took on Louisa Lawrence County on Dec. 5 at Portsmouth High School.

Portsmouth Sciotoville East outlasts Cincinnati Oak Hills in overtime classic

Portsmouth Sciotoville East used overtime to slip past Cincinnati Oak Hills 60-55 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 12.

Proctorville Fairland races in front to defeat Gallipolis Gallia

Proctorville Fairland controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 63-30 victory over Gallipolis Gallia in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Last season, Proctorville Fairland and Gallipolis Gallia faced off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Gallipolis Gallia faced off against Pomeroy Meigs.

Richmond Edison pushes over Wintersville Indian Creek

Richmond Edison handed Wintersville Indian Creek a tough 55-43 loss at Wintersville Indian Creek High on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and Richmond Edison faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Richmond Edison High School.

Recently on Dec. 5, Richmond Edison squared off with Steubenville Catholic Central in a basketball game.

Rootstown grinds out close victory over Massillon Tuslaw

Rootstown finally found a way to top Massillon Tuslaw 48-46 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 12.

Recently on Dec. 5, Rootstown squared off with Garrettsville Garfield in a basketball game.

Russia tacks win on Houston Hou

Russia controlled the action to earn an impressive 71-31 win against Houston Hou on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Russia and Houston Hou played in a 63-27 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Houston Hou faced off against Union City Mississinawa Valley and Russia took on St. Henry on Dec. 2 at St. Henry.

Sabina East Clinton defeats Mowrystown Whiteoak

Sabina East Clinton unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Mowrystown Whiteoak 53-31 Tuesday in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 12.

The last time Mowrystown Whiteoak and Sabina East Clinton played in a 60-40 game on Feb. 11, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Sabina East Clinton faced off against West Union and Mowrystown Whiteoak took on Latham Western on Dec. 5 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

Sarahsville Shenandoah pockets slim win over Caldwell

Sarahsville Shenandoah posted a narrow 63-55 win over Caldwell on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Caldwell and Sarahsville Shenandoah played in a 60-52 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Caldwell faced off against Beverly Fort Frye and Sarahsville Shenandoah took on Matamoras Frontier on Dec. 5 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

Resolve: South Point comes from behind to topple Coal Grove

Coal Grove’s advantage forced South Point to dig down, but it did to earn a 73-55 win Tuesday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Coal Grove started on steady ground by forging a 13-10 lead over South Point at the end of the first quarter.

The Pointers’ shooting moved in front for a 31-22 lead over the Hornets at halftime.

Coal Grove showed some mettle by fighting back to a 49-43 count in the third quarter.

The Pointers held on with a 24-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time South Point and Coal Grove played in a 62-40 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, South Point faced off against Lancaster and Coal Grove took on Louisa Lawrence County on Dec. 1 at Louisa Lawrence County High School.

Springboro pockets slim win over Huber Heights Wayne

Springboro finally found a way to top Huber Heights Wayne 61-59 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Recently on Dec. 2, Springboro squared off with Riverside Stebbins in a basketball game.

Springfield Catholic Central escapes London Madison-Plains in thin win

Springfield Catholic Central posted a narrow 43-38 win over London Madison-Plains in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 12.

Last season, Springfield Catholic Central and London Madison-Plains squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at London Madison-Plains High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Springfield Catholic Central squared off with Springfield Kenton Ridge in a basketball game.

Springfield Kenton Ridge dominates Springfield Northwestern in convincing showing

Springfield Kenton Ridge recorded a big victory over Springfield Northwestern 57-27 on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 1, Springfield Kenton Ridge squared off with Springfield Catholic Central in a basketball game.

Springfield Shawnee earns solid win over New Carlisle Tecumseh

Springfield Shawnee eventually beat New Carlisle Tecumseh 60-47 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 12.

Springfield Shawnee charged in front of New Carlisle Tecumseh 21-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Arrows showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 29-17.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as New Carlisle Tecumseh inched back to a 44-35 deficit.

The Braves got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-12 edge.

Last season, New Carlisle Tecumseh and Springfield Shawnee faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Vandalia Butler and New Carlisle Tecumseh took on Sidney on Dec. 5 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

St. Clairsville exhales after close call with Bellaire

St. Clairsville posted a narrow 75-67 win over Bellaire in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

The first quarter gave St. Clairsville a 16-15 lead over Bellaire.

The Red Devils fought to a 37-33 halftime margin at the Big Reds’ expense.

St. Clairsville moved to a 56-47 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Devils chalked up this decision in spite of the Big Reds’ spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time St. Clairsville and Bellaire played in a 91-81 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Bellaire faced off against Wellsburg Brooke and St. Clairsville took on Wellsburg Brooke on Dec. 8 at St. Clairsville High School.

Stryker records thin win against Fayette

Stryker topped Fayette 48-44 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 12.

The last time Fayette and Stryker played in a 46-38 game on Jan. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Stryker faced off against Pettisville and Fayette took on Pettisville on Dec. 2 at Pettisville High School.

Thornville Sheridan earns narrow win over Duncan Falls Philo

Thornville Sheridan posted a narrow 67-61 win over Duncan Falls Philo at Thornville Sheridan High on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Thornville Sheridan and Duncan Falls Philo played in a 66-49 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Cristo Rey Columbus.

Tiffin Columbian squeezes past Huron

Tiffin Columbian finally found a way to top Huron 53-52 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Tiffin Columbian moved in front of Huron 16-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers rallied in the second quarter by making it 23-22.

Tiffin Columbian jumped to a 43-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Tornadoes skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Tipp City Tippecanoe’s speedy start jolts Xenia

Tipp City Tippecanoe scored early and often in a 79-43 win over Xenia during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Xenia squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off against Piqua and Xenia took on Sidney on Dec. 7 at Xenia High School.

Toledo Whitmer pockets slim win over Lima

Toledo Whitmer posted a narrow 78-74 win over Lima during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

Last season, Lima and Toledo Whitmer squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Lima Senior High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Lima faced off against Toledo Bowsher and Toledo Whitmer took on Napoleon on Dec. 7 at Toledo Whitmer High School.

Trotwood-Madison thwarts Cincinnati Purcell Marian’s quest

Trotwood-Madison pushed past Cincinnati Purcell Marian for a 62-43 win on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Recently on Dec. 5, Trotwood-Madison squared off with Dayton Chaminade-Julienne in a basketball game.

Troy darts by Greenville

Troy controlled the action to earn an impressive 65-39 win against Greenville in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Greenville faced off against Arcanum and Troy took on Casstown Miami East on Dec. 5 at Troy High School.

Troy Christian narrowly defeats West Milton Milton-Union

Troy Christian knocked off West Milton Milton-Union 58-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Last season, Troy Christian and West Milton Milton-Union squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Troy Christian High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, West Milton Milton-Union squared off with Arcanum Franklin Monroe in a basketball game.

Uhrichsville Claymont escapes Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley in thin win

Uhrichsville Claymont topped Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 49-41 in a tough tilt at Uhrichsville Claymont High on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Uhrichsville Claymont and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Uhrichsville Claymont faced off against Navarre Fairless and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley took on Minerva on Dec. 5 at Minerva High School.

Vincent Warren bests Belpre

Vincent Warren raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 76-37 win over Belpre for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Belpre High on Dec. 12.

Recently on Dec. 6, Vincent Warren squared off with Wheeling Linsly in a basketball game.

Warren John F. Kennedy outlasts Akron Hoban

Warren John F. Kennedy grabbed a 67-52 victory at the expense of Akron Hoban during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Warren John F. Kennedy and Akron Hoban settling for a 15-15 first-quarter knot.

The Eagles fought to a 34-28 intermission margin at the Knights’ expense.

Warren John F. Kennedy jumped to a 53-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 14-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Akron Hoban and Warren John F. Kennedy faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Akron Archbishop Hoban High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Lowellville.

Warsaw River View barely beats Zanesville West Muskingum

Warsaw River View posted a narrow 48-43 win over Zanesville West Muskingum on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Warsaw River View squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Cambridge.

Washington Court House Miami Trace slips past Hillsboro

Washington Court House Miami Trace posted a narrow 60-58 win over Hillsboro for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 12.

Hillsboro showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-10 advantage over Washington Court House Miami Trace as the first quarter ended.

The Indians climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 32-26 lead at halftime.

Hillsboro had a 43-41 edge on Washington Court House Miami Trace at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Panthers pulled off a stirring 19-15 fourth quarter to trip the Indians.

The last time Washington Court House Miami Trace and Hillsboro played in a 64-43 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Hillsboro faced off against Wilmington and Washington Court House Miami Trace took on Chillicothe on Dec. 5 at Chillicothe High School.

Washington Court House Washington claims victory against Jackson

Washington Court House Washington handed Jackson a tough 66-48 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

The last time Jackson and Washington Court House Washington played in a 64-52 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Washington Court House Washington faced off against Columbus St Charles and Jackson took on Greenfield McClain on Dec. 5 at Greenfield McClain High School.

Waynesville holds off Brookville

Waynesville topped Brookville 60-52 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Brookville High on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Brookville faced off against New Paris National Trail and Waynesville took on Franklin on Dec. 5 at Franklin High School.

Wellston tops Albany Alexander in extra frame

Wellston took full advantage of overtime to defeat Albany Alexander 67-59 on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The start wasn’t the problem for Albany Alexander, as it began with a 23-17 edge over Wellston through the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans had a 26-22 edge on the Golden Rockets at the beginning of the third quarter.

Wellston broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 47-46 lead over Albany Alexander.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Golden Rockets and the Spartans locked in a 55-55 stalemate.

Wellston held on with a 12-4 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Albany Alexander and Wellston squared off on Jan. 21, 2022 at Albany Alexander High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Wellston faced off against Racine Southern and Albany Alexander took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Dec. 5 at Albany Alexander High School.

West Lafayette Ridgewood defeats Howard East Knox

West Lafayette Ridgewood’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Howard East Knox 61-26 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at West Lafayette Ridgewood High on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 5, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Danville and Howard East Knox took on Cardington-Lincoln on Dec. 7 at Howard East Knox High School.

Wheelersburg claims tight victory against Greenup County

Wheelersburg topped Greenup County 52-50 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Greenup County faced off against Lucasville Valley.

Wheeling Linsly tops Austintown Fitch

Wheeling Linsly eventually beat Austintown Fitch 57-47 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Austintown Fitch faced off against Canton Central Catholic and Wheeling Linsly took on Vincent Warren on Dec. 6 at Wheeling Linsly High School.

Willard posts win at Carey’s expense

Willard knocked off Carey 52-35 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 12.

Willard moved in front of Carey 13-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Crimson Flashes opened a close 27-16 gap over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Carey bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 37-28.

The Crimson Flashes got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-7 edge.

The last time Carey and Willard played in a 61-50 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 2, Carey squared off with Old Fort in a basketball game.

Winchester Eastern records thin win against Manchester

Winchester Eastern topped Manchester 55-46 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Winchester Eastern High on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Winchester Eastern faced off against Fayetteville and Manchester took on New Boston Glenwood on Dec. 5 at New Boston Glenwood High School.

Windham rides to cruise-control win over Southington Chalker

It was a tough night for Southington Chalker which was overmatched by Windham in this 68-41 verdict.

The last time Windham and Southington Chalker played in a 70-49 game on Feb. 6, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 5, Southington Chalker squared off with Warren Lordstown in a basketball game.

Woodsfield Monroe Central dominates Shadyside

Woodsfield Monroe Central unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Shadyside 62-29 Tuesday on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Shadyside squared off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Shadyside High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Shadyside faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and Woodsfield Monroe Central took on Bridgeport on Dec. 5 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

Xenia Legacy Christian edges past Dayton Miami Valley in tough test

Xenia Legacy Christian posted a narrow 51-45 win over Dayton Miami Valley on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Dayton Miami Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-11 advantage over Xenia Legacy Christian as the first quarter ended.

The Rams got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 29-25 margin over the Knights at intermission.

Dayton Miami Valley enjoyed a 38-33 lead over Xenia Legacy Christian to start the fourth quarter.

The Rams had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Knights won the session and the game with an 18-7 performance.

Last season, Xenia Legacy Christian and Dayton Miami Valley faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Dayton The Miami Valley School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Dayton Miami Valley faced off against Pleasant Hill Newton and Xenia Legacy Christian took on West Alexandria Twin Valley South on Dec. 5 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown overwhelms Wilmington

It was a tough night for Wilmington which was overmatched by Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown in this 63-35 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Wilmington faced off against Monroe and Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown took on Richfield Revere on Dec. 5 at Richfield Revere High School.

Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown routs New Wilmington Wilmington

Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown rolled past New Wilmington for a comfortable 63-35 victory during this Pennsylvania boys high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

Recently on Dec. 5, Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown squared off with Richfield Revere in a basketball game.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney overcomes Warren Howland

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney handed Warren Howland a tough 49-38 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Warren Howland High on Dec. 12.

The last time Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Warren Howland played in a 43-39 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Warren Howland faced off against Youngstown Chaney and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Warren John F. Kennedy on Dec. 5 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School.

Youngstown East pushes over Youngstown Boardman

Youngstown East grabbed a 75-58 victory at the expense of Youngstown Boardman in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Last season, Youngstown Boardman and Youngstown East faced off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Youngstown East High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Youngstown East faced off against Warren G. Harding and Youngstown Boardman took on Campbell Memorial on Dec. 5 at Campbell Memorial High School.

Youngstown Ursuline earns solid win over Warren G. Harding

Youngstown Ursuline collected a solid win over Warren G. Harding in a 76-57 verdict on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Youngstown Ursuline and Warren G. Harding squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Warren G. Harding faced off against Youngstown East.

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans dominates Millersport in convincing showing

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans rolled past Millersport for a comfortable 74-46 victory at Millersport High on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and Millersport played in a 59-46 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

Zanesville Maysville scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss McConnelsville Morgan

Zanesville Maysville rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 70-39 win over McConnelsville Morgan in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Last season, Zanesville Maysville and McConnelsville Morgan squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, McConnelsville Morgan squared off with Vincent Warren in a basketball game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.