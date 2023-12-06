Warren John F. Kennedy notched a win against Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 71-59 on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 16-16 tie through the first quarter.

The two squads struggled a 33-33 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Warren John F. Kennedy enjoyed a thin margin over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney with a 48-47 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 23-12 edge.

