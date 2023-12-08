Cardington-Lincoln rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Howard East Knox 70-29 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 7.

Howard East Knox started on steady ground by forging a 15-13 lead over Cardington-Lincoln at the end of the first quarter.

The Pirates kept a 34-18 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Cardington-Lincoln stormed to a 59-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 11-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Howard East Knox faced off against Newcomerstown.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.