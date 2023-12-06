Sidney eventually beat New Carlisle Tecumseh 55-39 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at New Carlisle Tecumseh High on Dec. 5.

Sidney opened with a 13-10 advantage over New Carlisle Tecumseh through the first quarter.

The Arrows had a 22-18 edge on the Yellow Jackets at the beginning of the third quarter.

Sidney broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-27 lead over New Carlisle Tecumseh.

The Yellow Jackets held on with a 23-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Sidney and New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off on Dec. 30, 2021 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

