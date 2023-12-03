Beaver Eastern overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 58-42 win over Piketon on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Piketon showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-11 advantage over Beaver Eastern as the first quarter ended.

The Eagles’ shooting roared in front for a 33-18 lead over the Redstreaks at the intermission.

Beaver Eastern pulled to a 49-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redstreaks outpointed the Eagles 13-9 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

